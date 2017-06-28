Successful songwriting pair with “outstanding” live act

Denim jackets are back in fashion, Go West is back on tour... so break out the crimpers, pull on your ripped jeans and head to the Winter Garden this Friday July 21 to see this 1980’s legend live in Eastbourne.

Go West has played live around the world continuously and has earned a reputation as an outstanding live act. This Brit Award winning band was formed in 1982 by Peter Cox and Richard Drummie who went on to establish themselves as one of the most successful singer songwriter duos of the decade. Six albums and 20 million sales later, Go West is stronger than ever. They have enjoyed numerous hits worldwide, notably King of Wishful Thinking, the opening song in the hugely successful film Pretty Woman, and are still prolific song-writers.

Peter and Richard will be performing all of their greatest songs including We Close Our Eyes, Goodbye Girl, and Don’t Look Down. Tickets from 01323 412000 or eastbournetheatres.co.uk.