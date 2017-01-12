Successful music events and fundraising for charity

Bourne Chorus, the Eastbourne-based close vocal harmony group, has raised £1150 for four local charities by carol singing and performing around the town during the Christmas season.

The group performed at The Haddon Hall Hotel throughout November and December and also sang at the Christmas market on the bandstand. They are pleased to have made donations of £300 each to St Wilfrid’s Hospice and The Children with Cancer Fund and £150 to a local student to carry out charity work with children and orang-utans in Borneo. A retiring collection at their Christmas concert combined with a donation from ticket sales raised £400 for Macmillan. Bourne Chorus would like to thank the venues and their customers for their warmth and generosity.

The group will be returning to All Saints Chapel for their spring concert on Sunday May 14. For more information, or to book Bourne Chorus, go to www.bournechorus.co.uk.

