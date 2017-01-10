Stunning recital at St Saviour’s Church

Alexander Eadon will next week perform the masterpiece La Nativité du Seigneur by Olivier Messiaen (1568-1992) at St Saviour’s Church in South Street.

Its nine movements depict various aspects of the Christmas story. The devotional nature of La Nativité is evident: its 60 minute span conveys the haze of incense smoke and radiates the play of light through stained glass. The hallmarks of Messiaen’s mature style are in these nine evocative meditations inspired by the mystery of Jesus’ birth.

Alexander Eadon started his musical career in the world-renowned choir of King’s College Cambridge. He trained as an organist at the Royal Academy of Music and, when not spending his time as assistant director of music at Eastbourne College, is also the organist of Arundel Cathedral. Several of his recent CDs (including Advent to Epiphany and Arundel Experience featuring favourite organ works) will be available to buy at the recital.

The performance is on Tuesday January 17 at 6.45pm. Tickets are £12 available from 01323 452255 or boxoffice@eastbourne-college.co.uk or at the door.

