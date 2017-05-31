Stunning music in Pevensey church

John Collins, an authority on early European organ music and organist at Christ Church, Worthing, will give a lunchtime recital at St Nicolas Church in Pevensey.

The performance will be on Friday 9 June at 1pm inside this lovely church which last year celebrated its 800th anniversary. Admission is free but a retiring collection will be taken for the St Nicolas Restoration Fund.

The programme will comprise pieces from across Europe from the 16th to 18th century including toccatas, variations, sonatas, fugues and voluntaries, as well as one work by a living composer. The concert, which will last about one hour, will conclude with the Hornpipe from Handel’s Water Music.

“We are delighted to be able to welcome back John Collins, and are most grateful to him for offering to play once more for the benefit of the Restoration Fund” said church warden Simon Sargent.

The Fund is within some £22,000 of the £255,000 target. Restoration work, which began in March, will resume in September. Those attending the recital are welcome to bring a sandwich lunch with them. Drinks will be available. Contact Simon at simonsargent@btinternet.com for further information.