Strong harmony from music duo

Playing at the Old Chapel in Alfriston on Saturday June 3 will be mother and daughter singer/songwriter duo Chris and Kellie White.

In a relatively rare appearance together they will perform live their gorgeous blend of folk and roots music...although they did take part in BBC Radio 2’s prestigious folk award ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall back in March.

Chris, who is recognised as one of the finest singers on the acoustic circuit, is always busy with various projects including the ever popular Christmas show with St Agnes Fountain, and she was just recently recording with likes of Beth Nielson Chapman and Gretchen Peters on the other side of the Atlantic.

Kellie hasn’t performed in our area since December 2015, then as part of the Albion Christmas Band, and is busy with her production work on radio. However she has found time to provide guest vocals for some of the most respected names in folk including Eddi Reader, and Fairport Convention.

Their last recording together was their album Indigo which showcased songs from favourite songwriters. Performance starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £17.50 - advance booking at the Hailsham Pavilion - 01323 841414.