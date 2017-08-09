String workshops are aimed at all abilities and age-groups

South East musicians are signing up to this years’ Summer Strings For All workshops and masterclasses at St John’s Parish Hall, in Meads Street, Eastbourne.

Strings For All will be held on August 24 and 25 and has been developed by violin tutor Adam Phillips who believes this is an exciting musical venture. Players will get the opportunity to learn solo repertoire as well as the skills required for improvisation. On top of this, Adam has developed his own personal practice of string tutoring which yields “outstanding” results in both performance and in exams.

Adam said: “The main driver behind Strings For All is that they should contribute to transforming students’ string playing in just one to two days. We can achieve this by combining facets of French violin technique and mindfulness. Previous students have felt that their playing has improved greatly and are much more relaxed and confident when they play.”

As well as focusing on technique and ensemble work, there will be a strong emphasis on individual repertoire taught in a person-centred and reflective manner.

Adam added, “I use this approach when I tutor weekly and I see my students’ overall confidence grow week upon week. Reflection and mindfulness, whilst playing, increases self-esteem.” Email adam.phillips565@btinternet.com or call 07858 674781 for booking details.