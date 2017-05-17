Strictly star sounds so familiar

A familiar voice from BBC’s much-loved Strictly Come Dancing is coming to Eastbourne this evening (Friday May 27) when English singer songwriter Lance Ellington entertains at the Winter Garden from 7.30pm

Since starting in the entertainment business in the late 70’s, Lance has forged an enviable recording career and performed with artists from Sting and Robbie Williams to Michael Jackson and George Michael.

Lance is the not often seen but often heard voice behind many of the best loved Strictly dance routines, and he brings his new show in celebration of his father legendary jazz personality and bandleader Ray Ellington (best known from the house band of radio’s Goon Show).

Growing up with Ray as a father meant Lance in childhood was surrounded not just by great swing and big band musical influences but also by surreal and excessive humour as firm family friends Spike Milligan, Harry Secombe and Peter Sellers regularly frequented his childhood home.

In this new show he pays tribute to these happy times and his musical memories of his father with renditions of Ray’s most famous songs. Ray’s influence will also be heard in several of Lance’s own jazz compositions taken from his newly released album Aspects of Ellington. Also featured are some of the Duke Ellington jazz standard’s he’s sung on Strictly Come Dancing.

Tickets £19. At the Winter Garden, Eastbourne. To book call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.