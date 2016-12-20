Stretch out festivities with this UGT Christmas party

If you’re looking to make the good times last longer, then the Stray Dogs Christmas party at the Under Ground Theatre is the way to do it.

The popular pair are holding their own Christmas celebration on Tuesday December 27 at 7.30pm - the evening after Boxing Day - bringing great music with a festive feel, and a Christmas buffet included.

Alex Grayson and Garry Wonfor are the Stray Dogs. Talented musicians both, they always draw crowds at their live gigs not only at the Under Ground Theatre but all venues they play across Eastbourne and the south coast.

Their first album, in 1998, was an acoustic reworking of Simon & Garfunkel songs but playing live they will can perform everything from A Hard Day’s Night to The Boxer, and their harmonies and skill enable them to produce cover versions that sound startlingly fresh.

Tickets are £8 (includes buffet) available at UGT in advance, at the Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre, or on the door.

