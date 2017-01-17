Still playing the music of Ronnie

The music of Ronnie Lane is celebrated by his own band Slim Chance with a live gig on Friday February 3 at Hailsham Pavilion.

Ronnie was a born entertainer, much-loved musician and a troubadour to the day he died.

As part of the Small Faces, he and Steve Marriott formed a song-writing partnership that has been compared to Lennon & McCartney; there were such classics as All Or Nothing, Itchycoo Park and Lazy Sunday.

Eventually Marriott went to Humble Pie, whilst Ronnie formed The Faces, one of the greatest rock & roll bands of all time, but he soon turned his back on the jet-set glamour in order to go back to basics.

While the Faces cruised from hotels to concert halls in limousines, Ronnie with his new outfit Slim Chance snailed around Britain in a raggle-taggle convoy of caravans, with a big top circus tent, jugglers and a troupe of Can-Can dancers.

These days Slim Chance still come together to celebrate the music of this shining light of the British music scene and the man who tragically died in 1997 after his much-publicised 20 year battle with multiple sclerosis. Seats £19.50 from 01323 841414 and www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk.

