Starting 2017 with blues night at UGT

The first in this season’s regular Blues Under Ground evenings at the Under Ground Theatre is on Thursday January 19.

This event will feature Jack J Hutchinson Band from London which described as an established and talented band with a contemporary sound.

The gig starts at 7pm and all tickets cost £5.

Jack has been described by Classic Rock Blues Magazine as “born to sing soul and blues,” and Blues In Britain as “everything that is so good about modern blues music.”

His last two EPs – Get It Back and Unplugged – both entered the iTunes blues chart top 20, with the latter also featured by Apple as a top new release.

He has had success in the national Reverbnation blues charts, and also entered the Amazon blues charts.

Hutchinson has received widespread radio play with BBC Radio 2 presenter Paul Jones - himself a revered blues musician - a prominent supporter.

Six of his tracks have also featured on cover mount CDs for Classic Rock Blues Magazine, who have also extensively promoted his work via their TeamRock radio station. He was also featured in their ‘Ones To Watch 2015’ feature.

The venue and cafe/bar opens at 6.30pm.

Tickets can be bought online at Oxboffice. or at the UGT on Fridays and Saturdays 10am – 4pm, or whenever the theatre is open, or from Eastbourne Tourist Information, or from Oxboffice by telephone on 0845 6801 926.

The Blues Under Ground season will be taking place on the third Thursday of every month.