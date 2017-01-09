Start 2017 on a high note or two

Whether in the shower, the car or while walking the dog, do you like to burst into song?

Perhaps you’ve been told that you have a reasonable voice, or you have previously sung in a school or church choir and now miss it.

If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then joining a community choir could be just what you need to channel your talent in 2017.

Concentus member Chris Higgins said: “Whatever your voice range, if you’d like to make more of your singing voice and would like to try joining a large and friendly choir then go along to the United Reformed Church Hall in Watts Lane on a Monday night from 7pm and give Concentus a try. With the choir singing pieces from the Beach Boys, Beatles medleys, Chicago or anything from Les Miserables to Die Fledermaus, there’s music to interest all tastes in every one of our concerts. Concentus always welcome more adult singers of all ages and are currently particularly keen to hear from tenors, basses and baritones.” For more information call Evelyn Smith on 01323 643358 or 07761 131093, email supergran009@aol.com or visit www.concentus-sings.com.