Star line-up for jazz festival set in stunning Glynde Place

Following on from recent announcements that jazz superstars George Benson and Herbie Hancock are lined up to perform at this year’s Love Supreme Jazz Festival, the organisers have released details of the next wave of acts confirmed for the event.

Taking place from June 30th – July 2nd, Love Supreme celebrates the very best music from across the jazz, soul and R&B spectrum and will this year present performances from Motown legends The Jacksons, who are marking their 50th anniversary with a world tour, the multi-platinum-selling Gregory Porter, Laura Mvula, who returns to the festival following her main stage performance in 2014, the Grammy-winning Robert Glasper Experiment, Brit Award-nominated vocalist Nao and Canadian trailblazers Bad Bad Not Good.

The organisers have already announced that the legendary George Benson will visit the green fields of Glynde Place for the fifth edition of Love Supreme. A ten times Grammy winner with a string of classic records to his name, George will be performing his only UK summer festival appearance on Sunday July 2 on the Main Stage.

Set against this stunning rural backdrop in East Sussex, Love Supreme has continued to grow in popularity over the last five years thanks to its unique programme, which features a combination of international stars, jazz legends and rising star acts from across the globe, and this year will see jazz-funk duo Yussef Kamaal, fiery US trumpeter Christian Scott and no less than three projects from saxophonist and bandleader Shabaka Hutchings - Shabaka & the Ancestors, Sons of Kemet and the Mercury-nominated Comet is Coming - lineup alongside the likes of Lee Fields, Hot 8 Brass Band, Jordan Rakei, Clare Teal, Mammal Hands, Makaya McCraven, Michael Wollny, Charenee Wade and many more.

