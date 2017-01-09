Splash Point Jazz Club’s next outing

If you like jazz with a bluesy edge, then the Fishermen’s Club on Royal Parade is the perfect place for you when Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne presents Neal Richardson’s Better Than The Blues band on Wednesday January 25.

The music starts at 8pm, and as there are no advance ticket sales jazz fans are advised to get there early for the best seats.

Doors open at 7.15pm.

Neal Richardson is perhaps best known as the producer of some of the UK’s finest jazz albums from the last decade including Liane Carroll and Ian Shaw. But, firmly rooted in the acoustic piano jazz and blues traditions, Neal himself is an engaging pianist and vocalist with a dry humour and the ability to make sure everyone in the audience has a good time.

His current band was formed as a basis for performing his own material and some of his favourite standards, and features American sax star Dave Lewis, whose funky, blues style has seen him playing and touring with Bryan Ferry, Joan Armatrading, John Mayall and Eric Clapton amongst many others.

The five-piece Better Than The Blues band bring great experience and enthusiasm to every gig they play, with a swinging rhythm section of Andy Drudy (guitar), Nigel Thomas (bass) and London-based Paul Cavaciuti (drums).

Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne is upstairs at The Fishermen’s Club in Royal Parade.

Entry to the Fishermen’s is £10, drinks are at club prices and there is plenty of free parking immediately adjacent to the club. The music starts at 8pm with a finish time of 10.30pm.

