Special event for all choral singers

Eastbourne’s Phoenix Choir is hosting a special event on Saturday September 9 when England’s best-known choral composer John Rutter will lead a ‘choral singing day’ at Willingdon Community School.
John will share his experience and wisdom to inspire singers and further their enjoyment of choral singing. To take part costs £20 registration fee including hire of music and light refreshments - please bring your own lunch to the event from 11am- 4.45pm, with doors open at 10am. Advance booking only, on a first come first served basis. Booking closes on July 31. For more information visit phoenixchoir-eastbourne.co.uk or phone 01323 735442.
