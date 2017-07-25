Soprano Alexandra Kidgell to dazzle in St Leonards recital

Soprano Alexandra Kidgell will take part in a free lunchtime concert in Seaford next Saturday.

Accompanied by pianist Mattew Fletcher, she will perform at St Leonards Church in Church Street on Saturday August 5 at 1pm. Alexandra, who lives in Lewes, read music at Gonville & Caius College Cambridge where she was Senior Choral Exhibitioner. She completed her studies at the Royal Academy of Music where she was awarded the prestigious DipRAM for an outstanding final recital. She was a finalist in the 2013 LBS Bach Singers’ Prize, and in the Royal Overseas League Music Competition. She is also a Britten Pears Young Artist.

Alexandra has appeared as a soloist throughout the UK and Europe. Recent and forthcoming highlights include Bach Magnificat on a national tour with The Sixteen, Durante Requiem and Pergolesi Stabat Mater in the Oxford Early Music Festival, a recording of Durante Requiem with the choir of Christ Church College, Oxford, Mozart Exultate, Jubilate and Mass in C minor in Chelmsford Cathedral, Bach Mass in B minor at the Queen Elizabeth Hall with The Feinstein Ensemble, and Handel’s Messiah in Wells Cathedral, Christchurch Priory and Bath Abbey. In 2014 and 2015 Alexandra appeared on stage at the Globe’s Sam Wanamaker Playhouse as part of the small cast of Thomas Tallis, a new play with music, to wide critical acclaim.

