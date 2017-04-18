Singing together in Eastbourne

Eastbourne’s “choir with a heart”, Concentus, are enjoying their fourth exchange visit with renowned German choir, Voice And Spirit.

Together they are performing a joint concert this evening, Friday April 21, at 7.30pm at Christ Church, Seaside.

Voice and Spirit are being hosted by their Eastbourne counterparts for nearly a week; this Christ Church performance being just one of the highlights of their visit. Entry to the performance is free, with a retiring collection on behalf of Christ Church.

There are 54 Germans making the crossing. Their British hosts will be ensuring that their guests get to see and experience the beauty of East Sussex, including fish and chips. Twinning started in 2011; Concentus sing in Voice and Spirit’s home town of Appen (north-west of Hamburg) in Germany and then they come here.

The programme will include pieces such as Shine Your Light, Peace Shall Be With You, and Look At The World - all songs focussing on the joy of sharing life. Concentus members always feel “honoured and emotionally moved” to be singing alongside Voice and Spirit and enjoy their shared experience.