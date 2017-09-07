Singer’s first night at Printers Playhouse

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Lee Morris makes his debut appearance at the Printers Playhouse on September 21.
He started writing and performing in the 1980s, either solo acoustic folk clubs or as front man in the Juno 6-driven band A La Tienne. He also dad a brief recording experience with Ron Geesin (producer on Atom Heart Mother). A timely 80’s nuclear protest song. Recent appearances include Pentacle Drummers Summer Solstice festival in Eastbourne, Wigan Live Festival and Forest Fest in the New Forest and coming up on September 24 another debut show this time at Lewes Con Club. To find out more go to www.jimmyleemorris.com
Almost Done!
Registering with Eastbourne Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.