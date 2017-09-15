Singalong at an ABBA and Beatles fundraiser

More than a dozen professional singers will sing the songs of ABBA and The Beatles at an Under Ground Theatre fundraising event.

The fun takes place tonight (Friday September 15) at 7.30pm and features a singer who is soon to appear on the X-Factor.

A spokesperson for the event said: “You’ll be stunned by 17 young female dancers, dancing to Honey, Honey, by Abba.

“It’s going to be a fabulous entertaining evening of top talent. Don’t miss it! You will be singing along and be dancing in the aisles! And you will be raising much needed funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.”

Bar opens at 7pm. Tickets £5 Tourist Information Eastbourne.