See Emily play live at Pebble Records

Singer songwriter Emily Barker will play live at Pebble Records in Gildredge Road on Saturday May 27 from 1pm.

Her new album Sweet Kind Of Blue is released on May 19 and marks her return to the soul and blues influences that first inspired her to become a musician.

Sweet Kind of Blue was recorded last June at the legendary Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis that holds the legacy of recording artists like Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bob Dylan and Booker T. The stunning set is her first full studio album since 2013 and is an intoxicating blend of songs about loves lost, heartrending humanity, the rush of the road trip and the glory of a new love.