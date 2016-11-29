Local people will be treated to a fantastic musical feast by the Seaford College Chapel Choir on Monday December 5 in Shoreham.

The lunchtime concert at 1pm is to be held at St Mary de Haura in Shoreham by Sea to raise vital funds for 4SIGHT (West Sussex Association for the Blind).

The students sing a range of material from the traditional to the more modern, including some audience participation. Several talented musicians and soloists, add to the variety. The lovely setting of the church contributes to the feel of Advent and the approach of Christmas.

Entry is £5 and includes tea /coffee and mince pies afterwards with the Choir and the 4SIGHT team. Buy them in advance or just come along, as tickets are available on the door.

Kirstie Thomas, 4SIGHT Outreach Worker said, “We are delighted that once again the choir and the church have offered to host this beautiful Advent Concert to help raise money for local people living with sight loss. As the Choir, Church and all the hard working volunteers and supporters give their time for free, every penny raised goes straight towards providing our valuable services.

All proceeds from the concert will go directly to 4SIGHT and enable us to continue our work in supporting blind and partially sighted people throughout West Sussex, enabling them to remain active and maintain their independence.”

Tickets can be purchased in advance for £5, and anyone that needs help with sight loss issues, or wants to become a member can call 01273 454343 or 01243 828555 or visit www.4sight.org.

