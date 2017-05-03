Saluting the King Of Pop’s everlasting style and talent

Appreciate just some of the amazing style and sheer talent of the King Of Pop with Jackson Live In Concert at The Winter Garden in Eastbourne on Friday 2nd June 7.30pm.

Jackson Live in Concert claims to be the most accurate tribute to Michael Jackson to have ever toured UK theatres. Presented by Sweeney Entertainments, this concert show is in its eighth year and sees long-time fan and hugely talented Ben recreate the Jacko experience with his stunning rendition of all favourite songs.

Musical legend Michael Jackson will always be remembered as one of the most influential artists of all time. With a career spanning nearly five decades, he remained at the forefront of music and continues to inspire.

Ben’s portrayal of Jackson perfectly captures the superstar at the height of his powers with his memorising, energetic and dynamic performance. Ben’s charisma and professionalism shine through as he sings live throughout the show and performs full signature Michael Jackson dance routines. Ben is joined on the stage by his incredible band and dancers who work their way through all the hits. He’s got the look, the moonwalk and the voice! His renditions of Thriller, Beat it and Billie Jean are truly sensational.

Sweeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney, has been providing a wide repertoire of top quality touring shows for theatre and corporate events for over fifteen years both in the UK and internationally.

Julie commented: “Jackson Live is a nostalgic concert show, headlined by the extremely talented Ben who faithfully recreates the full Michael Jackson experience in each and every performance. Michael’s songs are still known and loved across the world and this evening showcases his fantastic talent, fully enhanced with our live band and professional dancers.”

Tickets £26.50 from box office on 01323 412000 or online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk.