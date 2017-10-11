Rock’n’ roll legends taking to the stage for the ultimate jam session

Following a highly successful UK tour and a Christmas engagement at London’s Royal Festival Hall, Million Dollar Quartet - the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical and West End smash hit - arrives at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre from October 30 – November 4.

These will be the only south coast dates on this new tour.

Based on just one night in the 1950s, Million Dollar Quartet tells the story of four star musicians Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins as they gathered at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever.

Peter Duncan continues as legendary record producer Sam Phillips – the man who brought the four recording stars together to create music history – having appeared in earlier dates this year.

Peter is an Olivier Award nominated actor who first came to attention as a popular presenter on the iconic children’s television show Blue Peter and his later famiy travel documentaries.

He began his career on stage with Laurence Olivier’s National Theatre Company at the Old Vic and subsequently went on to be Olivier Award nominated for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in The Card and starred as Barnum in Barnum. In addition to his roles on stage, Peter has also created original pantomimes at Hackney Empire and Broadway Theatre as well as writing and directing Oxford Playhouse’s annual Christmas production. Adding to his illustrious career on stage, Peter has had roles on television in Demolition Dad, Doctors and fronted the BBC series Duncan Dares.

Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary night in 1956 to life, featuring a score of rock hits which bring you inside the recording studio with four major talents who came together as a red-hot rock ‘n’ roll band for one unforgettable night.

The musical showcases more than 20 legendary rock ‘n’ roll hits, including Blue Suede Shoes, Hound Dog, I Walk The Line and Great Balls of Fire.

Performances at 7.45pm, with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets cost from £25 - £35.50, and can be booked online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or by calling box office on 01323 412000.