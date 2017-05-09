Return visit for an lifelong guitarist

Legendary British folk/blues guitarist and songwriter Wizz Jones returns to The Lamb Folk Club, Eastbourne, on Wednesday, May 17.

There are few artists with more claim to being a “musician’s musician” than Wizz Jones. Real name Raymond, he was born in 1939 and is a revered acoustic guitarist, singer and songwriter. He has been performing since the late 1950s and recording from 1965 to the present. He has worked with many of the notable guitarists of the English folk music revival, such as John Renbourn and Bert Jansch.

Inspired by Big Bill Broonzy, Rambling Jack Elliott and Alexis Korner, he learned his craft from the the likes of Davy Graham and Long John Baldry in the coffee bars of London’s Soho during the late fifties.

He then followed the time-honoured buskers’ trail from the streets of Paris to the markets of Marrakech with a young Rod Stewart.

Rod, along with Keith Richard and Eric Clapton, cite Wizz as an important early influence and Bruce Springsteen opened his Berlin show in 2012 with Wizz’s song When I Leave Berlin.

With his unique guitar style, eclectic repertoire and “right hand worthy of Broonzy”, Wizz continues to record and tour the acoustic folk and blues circuit. This year’s touring schedule includes dates with Ralph McTell to promote their duo album, About Time, recorded over fifty years after their early busking experiences together in Cornwall in 1965.

All are welcome and doors open at 7.30pm. Admission is £7 on the door with concs; more info from 01323 728268.