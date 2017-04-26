Return trip for pop troubadour

Eastbourne’s Printers Playhouse is promoting two American stars with 80’s chart-topper Dean Friedman and new singer songwriter Corinne West both performing concerts in town.

“Pop troubadour of choice” and “songs for grown-ups” are two recent quotes about Friedman who returns after his hugely successful live session in Printers last summer.

Dean enjoyed Eastbourne so much that he got in touch with the venue again, now in Grove Road, and the management promptly set up a concert in Birley Centre in Carlisle Road on Sunday May 7 at 7.30 pm.

Printers co-owner Chris Berry said: “We were very chuffed when Dean Friedman came to the former Printers Playhouse premises in Station Street for a semi-secret pop-up gig while he was appearing at the Brighton Festival Fringe last year. We all squeezed into the little upstairs theatre space and he gave us a nearly two hour show which covered all the emotions. He was introduced to us by a longtime fan who asked him at Brighton if he would come to Eastbourne, and we were the right place at the right time. We had such a good time that I asked Dean if he would come back when he was next in the UK, and lo and behold, I got a message in February saying he was coming back again to do the Edinburgh and Brighton Festival Fringes and up to 40 other dates in the UK, and he suggested a date for Eastbourne.”

Dean is touring the UK all summer, including his 14th appearance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Brighton again, and he puts on a full show of witty and inventive songs and stories, drawing from a full life’s experiences.

He first shot to fame with Lydia, McDonalds Girl and the uniquely quirky Lucky Stars, and continues to draw audiences worldwide with his witty and tuneful observations on modern life.

Corinne West, a rising star in the acoustic field from California will be appearing at Printers Playhouse in Grove Road, Eastbourne on Friday May 12 . Corinne has been described as “an acoustic visionary” and “a truly stellar performer” and has been touring the UK since the beginning of March.

Go to www.onlineticketseller.com for tickets for both concerts.