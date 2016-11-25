Remembering our Starman

David Bowie - a tribute and live show in sound and vision - will be celebrated at Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday December 3 at 7.30pm.

DavidLive presents “a sincere token of remembrance” with the band lovingly recreating all the early Bowie favourites like Rebel Rebel, The Jean Genie, Changes and Moonage Daydream.

Opening with these early years as Ziggy Stardust, DavidLive faithfully captures the style that launched Bowie as a superstar; the show then takes a musical shift as Bowie returns as The Thin White Duke, and it is onto The Berlin Years, with songs such as Sound And Vision and the anthemic Heroes. It continues with Bowie’s funk-infused pop from the 80s onwards, after the 1983 release of Let’s Dance and his rise to global stardom, with songs including China Girl and Blue Jean.

This is all about respect for the man Rolling Stone called “the greatest rock star ever,” whose songs will stay with us always. Seats £20 from 01323 841414 and www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it