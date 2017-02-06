Remembering a British icon and her sparkling personality

The much-loved Cilla Black was one of our most successful entertainers of all time.

She had 19 hit singles, released 15 studio albums, sold out concert venues around the world, and presented some iconic television shows at the same time as bringing up three sons with her husband, Bobby Willis.

On Thursday March 9 at 8pm the Royal Hippodrome Theatre plays host to a brand new touring show that celebrates her life.

Cilla And The Shades Of The 60’s, written by Matt Brinkler and Anna Slater, is on a 23 night tour of the UK with Eastbourne the only town on the south coast to be visited.

This stunning review of the life of Cilla Black soars through the 1960s. Starring Liverpool born singer Victoria Jones (BBC’s The One And Only) as Cilla, singing songs including You’re My World and Anyone Who Had a Heart, it also features the Shades trio who swing through a decade of hits by Cilla’s friends and co-stars such as I Only Want to Be With You and River Deep Mountain High.

An unforgettable show that journeys its way through Cilla’s life - it even has a special section on her hosting Blind Date!

Relive the 60s in style and come to see the girl power show that is delighting audiences all over the UK

Tickets cost from £17 and are available from the Box Office on 01323 802020 and online www.royalhippodrome.com.

