Recital at Herstmonceux Castle

Classical music fans are in for a treat when one of the world’s foremost Chopin pianists plays in East Sussex this month.

An internationally acclaimed and renowned interpreter of the Polish composer’s works, Adolfo Barabino is performing at the historic setting of Herstmonceux Castle on Saturday June 24 from 4pm. He will play a selection of Chopin’s Nocturnes, Barcarolle, Mazurka, Fantaisie Impromptu and Polonaise Fantaisie.

Adolfo, who made his debut as a soloist with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, arrives fresh from a successful tour of the Channel Islands.

Born in Genoa, he studied under Emilio Bonino. After winning the European Selection Winners & Masters in Germany, he started an intensive concert career performing around the world.

“Rarely can you hear such a beautiful sound, full of nuances,” one critic said of Adolfo’s musical approach. After countless performances over the past three decades, he has also recorded Chopin’s 2nd Piano Concerto with the London Symphony Orchestra. Each year, Adolfo performs at packed concert halls across Japan and in Europe, and has given recitals in numerous capital cities performing at Gasteig in Munich and at the Chamber Music Festival in Prague as well as concerts in collaboration with the Budapest Festival Orchestra, the National RTV Romanian Orchestra and the Orchestra Filarmonica Marchigiana. Buy tickets £20 at reserve.concertticket@gmail.com.