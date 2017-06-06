Ready for ESO’s summer concert at St Saviour’s

Conductor Kenneth Roberts met recently with violin soloist Coco Tomita to help put finishing touches to her performance of Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto for the Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra’s summer concert.

Coco, born in Japan in 2002, began to play the violin when she was just four years old. In 2010, at the age of eight, she became the youngest contestant to win third prize in the junior section of the Andrea Postacchini International Violin Competition in Fermo, Italy. Two years later, she made her debut appearance at the Cadogan Hall, London, performing as a soloist with the Southbank Sinfonia.

Since joining the Yehudi Menuhin School she has given many performances. She was selected to take part in the Menuhin Competition in London, and has performed at the Royal Academy of Music and appeared on Sky News. She was chosen as a soloist for the world premiere of Chagall’s Violin by Malcolm Singer which was specially written for the Menuhin Commemoration Event and dedicated to Yehudi Menuhin’s daughter Zamira. In January 2017, she won the first prize and also the Duke of Devonshire Award in the ESO’s Annual Young Soloist Competition.

The orchestra players have also started their scheduled rehearsals in the run-up to the concert and ESO leader Lisa Wigmore is much looking forward to hearing Coco play.

The programme also includes Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No 1 and his Symphony No 8. The concert is on Sunday June 18 at 7pm in St Saviour’s Church in South Street, Eastbourne.

Tickets (£14 if bought in advance; £15 on the door) are available from 07780 993801 or concertmanager@eso.org.uk or Reid and Dean, 43–45 Cornfield Road.