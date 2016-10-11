Reaching back in time to a golden era

In 1964 a wave of new energetic rock and roll swept over the world and on that crest were The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and of course The Animals.

From the banks of the River Tyne came the North East’s brand of rhythm ‘n blues that everyone was eager to grasp. Now The Animals And Friends play at the Hailsham Pavilion on Sunday October 23 at 7.30pm. Today there is no Eric Burdon, but John Steel, Mickey Gallagher and Danny Handley are all still there. Expect all the hits...Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood, We’ve Gotta Get Out Of This Place, and of course The House of the Rising Sun. Tickets £20 from 01323 841414 and www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk.