RAF flying in with The Best Of British showcase

Some of the most memorable and recognisable tunes forever associated with the cream of British entertainment will feature in a special RAF in Concert performance at the Congress Theatre next week (Wed Nov 30).

The concert by the Central Band of the Royal Air Force will be compered by the voice of Strictly Come Dancing, Alan Dedicoat.

From Hancock’s Half Hour and The Two Ronnies to James Bond and Phantom of the Opera - stage, screen and radio - some of Britain’s greatest home-grown entertainment milestones will be celebrated and performed by leading RAF musicians, as seen at the Festival of Remembrance and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Entertainment of a more traditional nature will also feature, including Fantasia on British Sea Songs, O Fortuna from Carmina Burana plus a special Royal tribute to mark the Her Majesty the Queen’s 90th birthday. And it wouldn’t be an evening with the Royal Air Force without a selection of rousing British military marches, this year’s programme featuring 633 Squadron, Those Magnificent Men and The Dambusters March.

The RAF’s leading vocalist Sqn Ldr Matt Little will be joined on stage by West End performer Sarah Francis for a special tribute to British musicals and popular entertainment – from Oliver! to Matt Monro.

Tickets are priced £15-£25 from 01323 412000 or www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

The winners of the Eastbourne Herald competition to win tickets for this concert were - Brenda Cook, Mr R.A. Grout, Angela Ross, Naomi Younge, John and Shirley Bowdidge, Catherine Forbes, Pat Adlam, Urszula Tompsett, and Carole Fuller.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it