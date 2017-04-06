Popular tenors come to town

It has been said that The Celtic Tenors do to Irish tenor singing what River Dance has done to Irish dance – bring it to the 21st Century.

Their enormous success is in part put down to their ability to flit effortlessly between music genres and Eastbourne audiences can experience this on May 10, 7.30pm at the Winter Garden, Eastbourne.

The Celtic Tenors announced themselves to the world with their self-titled, double-platinum debut album – topping the charts in Ireland and Germany and scoring a number two hit in the UK. Sixteen years on and seven top-selling album releases later, the trio are now internationally recognised as the only tenor group with a truly global following.

They genuinely love what they do and that shines through in renditions of beautiful Celtic songs like the haunting Danny Boy and exhilarating classics like Nessun Dorma.

Matthew Gilsenan, James Nelson and Daryl Simpson present all the hits from their top-selling albums along with other traditional Irish treasures and everyone’s favourites from the world of opera. Tickets £22. Book online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call Box Office on 01323 412000.