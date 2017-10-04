Pioneering bloke-folk trio Faustus’ live gig in Hailsham

Benji Kirkpatrick, Saul Rose and Paul Sartin are three of the most “pivotal” players of the past decade in the English roots revival, and now make up the exciting young band, Faustus.

They come to the Hailsham Pavilion on Sunday October 15 to wow local folk music lovers - the performance starts at 7.30pm.

Benji who shares his time with favourite folk-rockers, Steeleye Span, was a key member of the multi award winning big band Bellowhead and that of Mercury Music Prize nominee, Seth Lakeman.

Saul Rose also appeared in the Bellowhead line-up and recently was nominated for the Musician of The Year award title at the BBC Folk Awards and played the part of the Songman in the West End play War Horse.

Classically trained Paul Sartin who has played with such varied ensembles as, yes you’ve guessed it, Bellowhead and Belshazzars Feast completes the line-up.

BBC Folk Award nominees in the Best Original Song category, Naomi Bedford and Paul Simmonds open the show.

Faustus is touring this autumn following the release of their EP Slaves, hot on the heels of their acclaimed album Death & Other Animals. During 2016 they were artists in residence at Halsway Manor, the National Centre for Folk Arts in Somerset, and where Death & Other Animals was recorded.

Seats £18.50 from 01323 841414 and www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk