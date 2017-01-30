Phoenix Choir welcomes Sam Evans as Elijah

Tomorrow evening (Saturday February 4) Phoenix Choir will be performing Felix Mendelssohn’s magnificent oratorio, Elijah, to commemorate the 170th anniversary of the composer’s death.

The choir is delighted to be welcoming the talented baritone soloist Sam Evans as Elijah for the performance at All Saints Church.

A former choral scholar at King’s College, Cambridge, Sam studied at the Royal Academy of Music, and at the Royal College of Music International Opera School, graduating in 2011 with the prestigious Tagore Gold Medal.

He may be familiar to some as a finalist in the 2010 Young Cardiff Singer of the year competition.

As a soloist Sam has an array of impressive awards and roles to his name and has performed in major venues at home and abroad, including the Royal Albert Hall and Sydney Opera House. As a singing teacher he is much in demand, teaching for the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain and on the Eton Choral Courses, as well as at Westminster School and Queen’s College Cambridge.

With Sam’s ‘infectious enthusiasm for bringing the music off the page as well as his superb vocal technique and knowledge’ it is plain to see that his partnership with Michael Fields, Musical Director of Phoenix Choir, will produce a very special and memorable performance of this wonderful oratorio.

Joining Sam Evans will be renowned soloists Suzanne Walker, Catherine Hopper and Mark Curtis. There will be a retiring collection in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Tickets £15 (under 18/students £7) available from WeGotTickets.com; Reid+Dean Estate Agents, Cornfield Road; Tourist Information Centre - or on the door.

