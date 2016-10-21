Pevensey church concert is sold out

The concert to be given by The King’s Singers this evening at St Nicolas Church, Pevensey is a sell-out.

George Stephens, who is chairman of the Restoration Fund Committee at the church, said: “The amount of interest in this concert has exceeded all expectations. We have had ticket enquires from the length and breadth of the country, and have sold every available seat. I am happy to say that most tickets have been snapped up by people from around Pevensey and Eastbourne.”

George added “There will be no tickets sold at the church door, as no tickets are being held back for sale on the night. Health and Safety considerations have to be strictly observed and so there will be no standing room.”

Acclaimed worlwide for their talent, energy and charm, The King’s Singers are in global demand. The choir was formed in 1968 and named after King’s College in Cambridge. They appear in more than 100 concerts every year and recently have performed in the Royal Albert Hall proms and the City of London Festival. They regularly sing jazz, folk, pop and contemporary music.

The concert is supported by Gaby Hardwicke, BPE Communications, 1066 Country, Priory Court Hotel, Starshine Music, Carr Taylor Wines, Visick Cars, Pevensey Town Trust and Wealden District Council.

