Pardon me boy, is this the Chatanooga choo-choo?

One of the world’s greatest Big Bands comes to the Winter Garden, Eastbourne this summer (Sunday August 20) as the highly-acclaimed Glenn Miller Orchestra swings in for an afternoon of toe-tapping music featuring the legendary American bandleader’s greatest hits, directed by Ray McVay.

Charismatic bandleader Ray and the orchestra capture the magic of Glenn Miller’s era as they perform timeless classics such as Moonlight Serenade, American Patrol and In The Mood.

Special guests Swing Time Jivers perform high-energy Lindy Hop dance moves, originating from the 1950s and perfectly suited to swing music, to bring a high-octane visual element to Miller’s favourite arrangements, while The Polka Dot Dolls will be performing a special tribute to the harmonic Andrews Sisters. The concert starts at 3pm; tickets £20.50, £22.50, under 16s half price. To book, call the Box Office on 01323 412000 or online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.