One for the folk fans - a live gig by Steve Tilston

Revered by fans and critics alike, musician Steve Tilston returns to The Lamb Folk Club on Wednesday November 15.

Steve is one of the most celebrated songsmiths within the world of folk and contemporary music; the words, arrangements and subtle, quite superb guitar playing could be from no one else.

The writer of classic songs The Slipjigs and Reels, Here’s to Tom Paine, The Naked Highwayman and the award-winning The Reckoning, Steve is also a published author. His first novel All For Poor Jack is an historical tale set in Bristol and the New World, full of colourful characters and has been enjoyed by the likes of Bob Dylan.

In 2007 a five CD boxed-set was released Reaching Back: The Life And Music Of Steve Tilston by Free Reed, the company behind the Richard Thompson anthology. In 2009 his early career was highlighted in a book called Bristol Folk, the story of Bristol’s powerhouse folk and blues scene in the 1960s/70s. His 2011 release The Reckoning garnered 4-star reviews in the Guardian, the Observer and the Scotsman, followed by a guest appearance on Later with Jools Holland and the BBC Four Songwriters’ Circle series, plus a Folk Award for best original song.

This success was followed in 2013 by the highly acclaimed trio album Happenstance. Steve was also commissioned to write for the Olympics Radio Ballads series and the Harbour Of Songs project.

Born in Liverpool and raised in the Midlands, Steve made his recording debut in 1971 with the classic An Acoustic Confusion and has been turning out quality albums ever since.

Life by Misadventure, And So It Goes, Solo Rubato and Such and Such all featuring first-class song-writing, quintessentially English in style and typically Tilston, marking him out as one of this country’s finest writers. Steve has also always had an ear for tradition and included new interpretations of old favourites on his original recordings. Of Many Hands is his first “all-traditional” album, with unique arrangements of timeless classics. There’s also a “best of” anthology, The Greening Wind, and a live album Live Hemistry recorded on tour with Fairport Convention.

Back on song-writing form, he released Ziggurat in 2008 from which A Pretty Penny made it into Acoustic Magazine’s top 50 songs.

He joined an illustrious band of guitarists including Martin Simpson, Michael Messer and Wizz Jones, when he was invited to contribute to the Guitar Maestro series of DVDs; a combination of live studio performance and interviews, revealing the real passion behind these talented musicians. He’s toured with John Renbourn’s Ship of Fools, in a stunning partnership with traditional singer Maggie Boyle, as guitarist with Ballet Rambert, with Maartin Allcock and Pete Zorn in WAZ!, with Brooks Williams in A Transatlantic Song-Swap and with his daughter Martha, in the “like father, like daughter” show. More recently he teamed up with Yorkshire alt-country band The Durbervilles and old Bristol pals Keith Warmington and Stuart Gordon as the Steve Tilston Trio. The story of Steve’s “lost” letter from John Lennon was the inspiration for the Hollywood film Danny Collins starring Al Pacino.

Tickets £8 on the door which opens at 7.30pm; for more information call 01323 728268.