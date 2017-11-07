Noteworthy Voices will soar in honour of Remembrance

For lovers of ‘a cappella’ choral music; Noteworthy Voices’ forthcoming concert features a programme of beautiful works in honour of Remembrance Day.

The programme includes works by Byrd, Lotti, Parry, Elgar and Gjelo, and will be held at St Simon and St Judes Church, East Dean, on Saturday November 18 at 7.30pm.

Founded in 2015, Noteworthy explores the heritage of beautiful choral music available to small choirs; ancient and modern ‘a cappella’ masterpieces. Their musical director is Ansy Boothroyd who was a choral scholar at Trinity College, Cambridge, and went on to study singing at the Royal College of Music. Having loved singing in many good choirs herself, Ansy is now thoroughly enjoying directing, co-directing and running workshops for a number of local choirs and choral societies.

Tickets are £8 at the door. Concessions. Refreshments available. For more info visit www.noteworthyvoices.co.uk