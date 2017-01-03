Northern Lights meet a Rainbow

On Saturday January 21 Noteworthy Voices will sing at St Simon and St Jude’s Church in East Dean Village.

Noteworthy voices is an a capella group also described as “a pitch perfect” chamber choir based in Sussex.

Lovers of classical choral works will soon realise they are in for a real treat with this stunning event.

Musical Director Ansy Boothroyd’s glorious programme brings masterpieces by Byrd, Tallis and Palestrina, as well as the much-loved Crucifixus by Lotti.

The programme also includes Northern Lights a work of icy beauty by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo; he wrote the piece in 2007 after witnessing the Aurora Borealis in Oslo.

There are delightful collections of songs by Brahms and Vaughan Williams plus the fabulous Calme des Nuits by Saint-Saëns. On a lighter note, the audience will love the very beautiful ‘a cappella’ arrangements of Somewhere over the Rainbow, O Waly, Waly and also Tea for Two, which has been specially arranged for the group by Ansy. The performance starts 7.30 p.m. Tickets £8 at the door. Children have free entry. Refreshments available. More info from www.noteworthyvoices.co.uk.