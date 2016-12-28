New Year’s blues in Eastbourne

The first in this season’s regular Blues Underground events at the Under Ground Theatre will be on Thursday January 19 at 7pm with a gig by London based Jack J. Hutchinson Band.

Blues Underground is held on the third Thursday of every month. All tickets £5.

Jack is described by Classic Rock Blues Magazine as “born to sing soul and blues,” and Blues In Britain said the band has “everything that is so good about modern blues music.” Hutchinson has received widespread radio play and support from BBC Radio 2’s Paul Jones.