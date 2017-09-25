New voices needed for successful ensemble

The Sussex Song Makers, directed by Elizabeth Muir-Lewis, are looking for a few more singers to join the group to work towards a London concert in St Paul’s Church, Covent Garden, in April next year.

This group, formed two years ago, has gone from strength to strength, with a growing reputation for fine singing and interesting programming. They meet weekly to rehearse, and following their recent concert to raise money for the Berwick Church murals, they begin to prepare for future concerts. There are solo opportunities as well.

Elizabeth would like to find a soprano, second soprano and an alto. She said; “It has become a tightly knit and friendly group, and while solo singers would be very welcome, singers who enjoy just singing and joining a welcoming unit of like minded people, would be very welcome.”

Call 01323 507337 for details.