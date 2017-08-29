New season means a new chance to join Concentus choir

At the start of its new autumn season local group Concentus is appealing for new members to join what is claimed to be Eastbourne’s friendly choir.

Concentus member Lynn Large asks: “Do you view the long winter evenings that will soon be here with dread and do you like a challenge? If you can answer yes to both of these questions then you could be just the sort of individual we are looking for. Why don’t you get your mojo into gear and join us at Upperton United Reformed Church on Watts Lane on Monday September 4 at 7.30pm?

“You will find a very welcoming group of men and women who know the benefits to both body and spirit to be had when singing together. Concentus, Eastbourne’s choir with a heart, are seeking new members to swell our highly successful award winning choir. We will be rehearsing for our Christmas performances in Eastbourne and Seaford, readying to sing in the Arndale Centre and getting our hampers dusted for a day out to the Norfolk Thursford Christmas Spectacular. We are not looking for Pavarottis and Celine Dions, but for people who can hold a note and be willing to learn. Come and join us and those winter blues will not be visiting this year – for sure.”

For more information about the choir and its activites go to concentus-sings.com or call Evelyn on 01323 643358 for a chat.