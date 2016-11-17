New jazz venue welcomes a “giant” of the British scene

Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne at the Fishermen’s Club continues its hugely successful run of monthly gigs on Wednesday November 30, with a giant of British jazz taking the front line spot.

This month’s special guest is top trumpet and flugelhorn player Steve Waterman who has been a huge presence both on the UK scene and internationally for many years.

Steve has regularly worked and recorded with a formidable list of top jazz musicians. Steve began his career while studying at Trinity College Of Music, and since then has worked regularly on the British, European and International jazz scene.

He has won numerous jazz awards over the years and recorded many critically acclaimed CDs under his own name. He has performed at the Havana Jazz Festival, as a guest of Chucho Valdes, with a 25-strong big band which included many of the greatest Cuban jazz musicians. In the UK, Steve fronts a number of bands, each with their own character and repertoire, from classic jazz to Latin.

He is also known as an educator. He is professor of Jazz Trumpet at Trinity College of Music in London and visiting Jazz Trumpet specialist at The Royal Northern College Of Music and The Welsh College Of Music And Drama. Steve runs his own Annual Contemporary Big Band Jazz Weekend with Alan Barnes, and also teaches on many summer jazz courses, master classes and workshops. At the Fishermen’s he will be joined by Roy Hilton (keys), Steve Thompson (bass) and Alex Eberhard (drums). A fine line-up for what promises to be a superb evening of jazz.

Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne is upstairs at The Fishermen’s Club in Royal Parade. Entry to the Fishermen’s is £10, drinks are at club prices and there is plenty of free parking immediately adjacent to the club. The music starts at 8pm with doors open at 7.15pm, and as there are no advance ticket sales jazz fans are advised to arrive early.