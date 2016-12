On Sunday January 8 at St John’s Church in Meads at 3pm The Renaissance Singers will perform in a Musical Meditation for Epiphany in aid of St John’s Church.

The choir established the tradition of ‘rounding off Christmas’ by presenting an Epiphany Concert several years ago. This has proved to be a very popular time for people to think about the implications of Christmas for the New Year to come. Tea and cakes follow the performance.

You can find out more at www.therenaissancesingers.co.uk.