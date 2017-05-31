New concert and return of orchestra

It is billed as “a concert for curious minds.”

A new orchestra for the South Coast, the Arensky Chamber Orchestra, already launched Sea Fever in March to great acclaim with concerts in Eastbourne, Bexhill and Hastings, and now returns with a fascinating performance.

Its next presentation is at the Birley Centre on Wednesday June 28, 7.30pm.

The ACO will take its audience to the forests of Aulenko, home of Jean Sibelius, with music written by BBC Young Composer of the Year, Alex Woolf. The main event is Sibelius’ most iconic work, his fifth Symphony, which contains “one of the greatest melodies ever written.” Aulanko will feature the ACO’s usual immersive presentation, including themed cocktails inspired by Finnish forests and a ‘live programme note’ where the musicians deliver stories about the music from the stage. After the show there may be a chamber music jam.

The orchestra is led by William Kunhardt who grew up in Eastbourne.

Since his professional debut, aged 22, William has been invited to conduct orchestras and festivals across Europe, Asia and America. He is also Resident Conductor of the Piraeus Festival in Athens. He has also worked as assistant conductor to Sir Mark Elder for the Hallé Orchestra’s recent recording of Mahler’s 6th Symphony.

The ACO’s tour of Sea Fever was a risk that paid off and showed that a year-round South coast residency was feasible.

“I come from Eastbourne - of course I want the ACO here,” said William. “But we had to see if the public wanted us, discover if the ACO could be sustained here long-term.”

In the two days leading up to the concert, 150 children from local secondary schools will descend on the Birley Centre.

First, they will explore the Aulanko story; then, though most won’t be studying an instrument, they’ll learn to write their own music, even performing it with the ACO. By making them part of a professional orchestra for one night only, the ACO will pass on skills and teamwork techniques, build maturity and confidence. In creating a project specifically for Year 9s, all set to make huge decisions about their GCSEs, they will send participants a powerful, timely reminder of just how exciting the arts can be. “We hope that, as a result of their experience with us, many more will choose a creative discipline as one of their options.” said William.

Tickets £12, which includes a cocktail, from 01323 452255 or www.wegottickets.com. For general information on the ACO, visit www.theaco.co.uk.