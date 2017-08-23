Musician returning to the Sussex countryside which so inspired him

Shoreham’s Richard Durrant has earned an international reputation as one of the great guitarists of his generation.

Now he is bringing his latest musical creation back to Wilmington where he once lived and where he continues to draw inspiration.

Since studying at the Royal College Of Music he has pursued both performance and composition and kept his ever faithful audience close to his music with his unpretentious manner and natural skills of communication.

Richard is as comfortable performing the classical guitar at the Royal Albert Hall as he is giving a ukulele concert in the wilds of Paraguay or the smallest rural English village hall. Richard’s adventures have allowed him to dip in and out of the worlds of classical, folk, world and jazz. His honesty and passion for music pervades everything he chooses to do and audiences everywhere are charmed by his spirit.

His new show Stringhenge is acoustic music inspired by the British Isles, featuring the Uffington Tenor Guitar, built in Sussex and a six string Concert Guitar, built in Lincolnshire and made from 5,000 year old English oak, exploring unplugged music on the folk-classical cusp.

Richard commented: “This guitar has an almost sacred presence and Stringhenge grew out of my relationship with it. It lead me to commission the Uffington Tenor Guitar from Ian Chisholm, to write loads of new music and to gather the images for an entirely new show.”

At one time the guitarist and composer lived in a tumbledown, 11th century, Benedictine priory at the feet of the famous Long Man hill carving, which satisfied his desire to connect with the landscape.

Stringhenge is beautifully constructed and it is also unplugged, allowing audiences to hear and feel the vibrations of the wood in the guitars. Durrant plays them brilliantly and is a clever weaver of intriguing tales.

Richard added: “When I’m up on the Sussex Downs I often wish that I could look inside the hills. When I play music it’s almost as if I can.”

He will play at St Mary and St Peter’s Church, Wilmington, on Wednesday September 20 starting at 7.30pm. Tickets £16/£15; booking on 01323 870149 or www.richarddurrant.com