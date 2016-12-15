Musician brings his unique and distinctive approach

Maverick barefoot musician, composer and world class guitar virtuoso Richard Durrant is performing this evening (Friday) in Wilmington as part of his magical, wintry Christmas tour of UK venues.

He is playing with guest singer Amy Kakoura and top British folk fiddler Nick Pynn. Their music comes from folk, pagan and Christian traditions which, with Richard’s own distinctive approach to the guitar, place these annual wintry happenings a million miles from the more commercial aspects of Christmas. In fact Richard’s glorious and colourful concerts have become a much loved part of Christmas for audiences throughout the country.

From the oldest song in the Oxford Book of Carols to Fairytale of New York on ukulele, this is a show packed full of surprises and midwinter charm. The gig is at St Mary and St Peter’s Church from 7.30pm. Tickets £16/£14 concessions - call 01273 453422 or go to www.richarddurrant.com.

