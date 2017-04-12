Music from the golden years of an iconic performing artist

Last year the world lost a spectacular light in the world of entertainment; David Bowie was a figure who continued to surprise and delight throughout his long career which encompassed five decades and numerous personas.

Since his passing there has been a resurgence of tribute acts to this extraordinary artist but there is only one show which is credited as being the world’s number 1 celebration of David Bowie: The Bowie Experience, and this is coming to the Winter Garden, Eastbourne, as part of an extensive Europe-wide tour on Saturday May 13, at 7.30pm.

Bowie Experience is a spectacular concert featuring all of David Bowie’s hits - an unforgettable journey of sound and vision through David Bowie’s golden years from Space Oddity through to Let’s Dance with all the massive music memories in between such as Life On Mars, Fashion, Heroes and China Girl.

Laurence Knight dons the assortment of costumes as Bowie; Lawrence has toured the world for almost 20 years and performed at the official David Bowie Is exhibition at The V&A London, The Royal Albert Hall and alongside The Cure, Boney M, Roy Wood and the Boomtown Rats. He’s widely acclaimed for his accurate portrayal of Bowie which seems like an impossible task but evidently Laurence has achieved it.

Tickets priced at £23.50, to book call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.