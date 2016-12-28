Merrily singing through Xmas

Members of The Downland Singers have just completed their autumn season spreading the pleasure and fun they get from singing together in harmony.

Among audiences which joined in the festive spirit were members of Willingdon Golf Club, residents of Bernhard Baron Cottage Homes, shoppers at Stone Cross Nurseries and families at Freedom Leisure in Hailsham.

The event which sparkled the most and got listeners well and truly into the spirit of the season was their Christmas Gala Concert at Trinity Church, Willingdon, with Wealden Brass which gave it “a real festive glow.”

Each event supported Macmillan Cancer Support and those attending were “most generous” in their donations raising £225.

If you’d like to spread some happiness and feel the joy of singing with a friendly group, now is the time to join The Downland Singers – call Jennie on 01323 484189 and make it a New Year Resolution. The Downland Singers pride themselves on being a choir where singing is “addictive and fun.” Members meet on Thursday evenings at Trinity Church Hall in Coppice Avenue, Lower Willingdon, from 7.30-9pm; parking is available. The choir has been going since 1989.