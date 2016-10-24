Memorable and moving musicality

A concert by the King’s Singers is always something special.

Since their foundation by six choral scholars at Kings College, Cambridge in 1965, the group has won international renown for total professionalism and lively musicianship. Early critics described them as “the most arresting thing in British music since Haydn’s Surprise Symphony” and the “vocal equivalent of the finest chamber music.” The original group have passed the baton to countertenors Patrick Dunachie, and Timothy Wayne Wright, baritones Christopher Bruerton and Christopher Gabbitas , tenor Julian Gregory and Jonathan Howard, bass: they can now add “virtuosity, charm and life affirming energy” as well as “immaculate intonation, vocal blend, diction and incisive timing” to their glowing references.

On Friday the King’s Singers performed in St Nicolas, Pevensey to mark its 800th Anniversary;the beautiful medieval church is celebrated for exceptional sound quality.

The King’s Singers began their programme with serious baroque composition, 19th c. French songs and a modern work written for them by John McCabe. Byrd’s canonical ‘Viri Galilaei’ was sung with a brisk lightness of voice: in contrast, ‘Sicut Lillium’ by Palestrina was characterised by the solemn richness of harmony and sinuous weaving of melodic strands. The modern monasticism of Francois Poulenc was demonstrated by the scrunching harmony and sweet texture of ‘Four Short Prayers’ - his countryman Claude Debussy offered ‘Trois Chansons’, old words in a modern setting, clear, sharp and comprehensive, with one song in particular, effective over a drone bass.

The second half featured lighter fare - Flanders and Swan, Spike Milligan, a Greek version of Old MacDonald and African spirituals. A transport of delight, re-arranged by Gordon Langford was a triumph of witty horsepower ( 97, to be precise) and tingling bells: the clever ditty lost none of its fun and sparkle in a version for six unaccompanied singers. A packed audience chuckled mightily before feeling a touch melancholy at the doomed romance between a well bred Honeysuckle and rampant Bindweed.

There doesn’t seem to be anything that the King’s Singers can’t sing, moreover, sing with their hallmark perfect pitch, exact intervals and precise enunciation. The audience loved them and refused to let them go without encores, programme signing and drawing raffle tickets. They’re wonderful musicians, talented performers who gave a memorable evening’s performance.

By Louise Schweitzer.