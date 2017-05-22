Martyn Joseph in live gig

Martyn Joseph is a powerful singer and songwriter gifted with rare ability to “speak to the soul” with his expressive and poignant lyrics.

He will perform live at the Old Chapel in Alfriston on Sunday June 4 at 7.30pm.

With a career spanning 30 years, 32 albums, over a half a million record sales and thousands of live performances, the versatility of his music touches genres of folk, rock, soul, folk funk and Americana. He is also a jaw-dropping guitar player with a unique percussive style.

Tickets £18.50 from Hailsham Pavilion - 01323 841414.